La pesadilla de un matrimonio de ancianos: obligado a abandonar su casa por un fondo buitre

Desde hace un mes que les cortaron la luz del edificio, apenas tienen agua y tampoco disponen de ascensor, imprescindible porque la mujer tiene problemas de movilidad.

Luis explica que tienen que abandonar su vivienda por un fondo buitre. / ATLAS

Un matrimonio de ancianos tienen que abandonar su vivienda porque el propietario del edificio, un fondo buitre, no les ha renovado el contrato de alquiler. Además, desde hace un mes que les cortaron la luz del edificio, apenas tienen agua y tampoco disponen de ascensor, imprescindible porque la mujer tiene problemas de movilidad.

La pesadilla de este matrimonio se encuentra en los juzgados. Mientras tanto, siguen pagando 410 euros mensuales. Según denuncian, el fondo buitre quiere dejar libre el edificio. El resto de vecinos ha optado por abandonar sus viviendas.

"Algo tendrá que salir", afirma Luis, que espera que alguien les ayude. Sin embargo, no tienen la ayuda de los servicios sociales y la pensión no les permite pagar un alquiler.

