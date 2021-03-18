madrid
El dibujante Josep Lluís Martínez Picanyol, creador de Ot, el bruixot, ha fallecido a los 73 años este jueves, según ha informado la revista Cavall Fort a la que estuvo ligado durante décadas y que ha lamentado su muerte.
En un tuit la revista ha asegurado: "Nos acaban de comunicar que ha muerto nuestro querido Picanyol, autor de Ot el bruixot y de otros personajes de cómic. Siempre ligado a Cavall Fort. ¡Te echaremos de menos! Gracias por todo, amigo".
"Nos emociona ver tantas muestras de afecto por Picanyol y comprobar que Ot, el bruixot ha dejado huella en la infancia de tantos de vosotros", comentaban en otro mensaje de la red social.
Lluís Martínez es considerado por los críticos como un "clásico moderno" de las historias gráficas en Catalunya.
Nació el 16 de marzo de 1948 en Moià (Barcelona), fue dibujante autodidacta, su personaje Ot, el bruixot protagonizó historias en Cavall Fort desde 1971 a 2014, y colaboró con diversas revistas y diarios.
