Piden 13 años de cárcel para un joven por sacarle los ojos a un taxista en Ontinyent

La fiscal pide trece años de cárcel y una indemnización de más de 400.000 euros más intereses como condena para un joven, Aitor T.M., que atacó a un taxista tras intentar no pagar la carrera desde Valencia al pueblo de Ontinyent, golpeándole y dañándole los ojos con los dedos hasta el punto de haberle dejado prácticamente ciego.
La Audiencia Provincial de Valencia celebrará el juicio mañana lunes y para esa vista la fiscal ha presentado un escrito de acusación que relata cómo el acusado detuvo el taxi el día 19 de marzo de 2015 y le propuso a su conductor, José Antonio, que le llevara a la población donde vivía por 30 euros. El conductor le dijo que prefería poner el taxímetro y ambos acordaron que pararía el coche antes de llegar a Ontinyent para asegurarse del cobro del servicio.
Sobre las 5.30h, cuando el conductor se disponía a detener el taxi como habían acordado, Aitor se desabrochó el cinturón con la intención de salir del vehículo, ante lo cual el conductor sujetó su brazo, lo que dio lugar a una discusión que culminó con la agresión de Aitor al taxista, siempre según el escrito de la fiscal.
El joven se abalanzó sobre el conductor poniendo sus rodillas sobre el pecho de éste y le metió los dedos en los ojos. Cuando el taxista salió del vehículo tras conseguir quitárselo de encima, siguió golpeándole y volvió a dañar sus ojos metiendo los dedos en los globos oculares. Cuando la víctima estaba prácticamente inconsciente, lo empujó a una cuneta, entró en el taxi y le robó su mochila, que contenía 140 euros y un datáfono, todo lo cual sería recuperado poco después.
Las lesiones causadas al conductor le han producido graves secuelas, entre ellas la pérdida de visión casi completa, con la incapacidad laboral consiguiente. El fiscal pide 9 años y 6 meses para el acusado, por un delito de lesiones agravadas, y 3 años y 6 meses de prisión por otro delito de robo con fuerza, además de las citadas indemnizaciones, a las que se suman más de 11.000 euros que le reclama por gastos la Generalitat.
