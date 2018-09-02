Público
Público

Pistola eléctrica Los Mossos utilizan la pistola eléctrica por primera vez contra un hombre que intentaba agredir a su familia

El cuerpo de la policía catalana ha utilizado por primera vez la pistola Taser para reducir a un hombre extremadamente violento que quería agredir a su ex-mujer y su hija en Girona.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un Mosso d'Esquadra con una pistola eléctrica | EFE / Quique García

Un Mosso d'Esquadra con una pistola eléctrica | EFE / Quique García

Los Mossos d'Esquadra de Girona utilizaron el sábado por primera vez la pistola eléctrica para reducir a un hombre que se comportaba de manera agresiva con su ex-mujer y su hija en un bar de Salt (Girona), según ha informado este domingo el cuerpo policial a Europa Press.

Los hechos ocurrieron el sábado sobre las 14:30 horas, cuando los Mossos acudieron al establecimiento para tratar de reducir al hombre de 43 años que trató de golpearlos y morderlos, ya que se encontraba fuera de sí, según las mismas fuentes.

Según publica este domingo El Periódico, los agentes lograron sacarlo fuera del local y el jefe de turno de la comisaría de Girona, persona designada para utilizar la pistola eléctrica Taser, la descargó contra el hombre, quien se calmó y fue detenido.

Los Mossos, que actuaron en colaboración con la policía local de Salt, detuvieron y trasladaron al hombre a comisaría como presunto autor de delitos de violencia doméstica y atentado contra agentes de la autoridad. Se trata de la primera vez que el cuerpo policial hace uso de las pistolas eléctricas, que se incorporaron oficialmente a la policía catalana a finales del mes de junio.

Etiquetas