La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha criticado la ovación recibida este miércoles por el tenor Plácido Domingo -acusado de abusos sexuales- y ha lamentado el mensaje que con esos aplausos se manda a las mujeres víctimas.

"¿Por qué hay quienes necesitan aplaudir con estruendo a un hombre que ha confesado haber abusado sexualmente de varias mujeres?", se ha preguntado Montero en un mensaje en Twitter en referencia al concierto que ofreció ayer Plácido Domingo en el Auditorio Nacional de Madrid y durante el que recibió una gran ovación del público.

El tenor fue acusado en 2019 de abusos a compañeras de profesión y desde entonces no había vuelto a subirse a los escenarios.

La titular de Igualdad ha lamentado el mensaje que con esa ovación se manda a esas mujeres y a las que son agredidas sexualmente cada día en nuestro país. "Porque son los mismos que luego se sorprenden de que las mujeres no denuncien por miedo a no ser creídas", ha advertido. "Incluso quienes piensan que la respuesta no puede ser el escarnio público deberían entender que la ovación lo es aún menos", ha señalado Montero.