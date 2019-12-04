Plácido Domingo recibió este lunes el reconocimiento del público que llenaba el Palau de les Arts de València por su interpretación del papel protagonista de la ópera Nabucco de Verdi, en un montaje que resaltaba la defensa del concepto patria y en el que también brilló con luz propia la soprano Anna Pirozzi, en el papel de Abigaille.
Tras su vuelta a los escenarios españoles después de que este verano una veintena de cantantes le denunciaran en norteamérica por acoso sexual, el tenor ha confirmado al diario El País que está cansado de hablar de todo esto. "Ha sido una ofensa. Las acusaciones que me hacen no tienen sentido", admite.
En la misma entrevista, el profesional ha respondido que el hecho de que mujeres de diferentes lugares y en distintas situaciones coincidan "se debe a que hoy en día es muy fácil tomarla con alguien con quien no simpatices".
Domingo: "Hoy en día es muy fácil tomarla con alguien con quien no simpatices"
Las denuncias no han dejado de llover sobre la reputación del cantante que niega haberse sobrepasado o atacado a alguna mujer, aunque admite al periódico que "en algunos sitios no se les puede ya decir nada". "El uso del piropo, por ejemplo, qué buen traje traes, qué bien te ves, eso era algo que podías decir hace 30 años, incluso hace dos", añade. De hecho, sostiene que la mujer es "lo más extraordinario que ha creado Dios".
Domingo respondió a las acusaciones el pasado agosto mediante un comunicado que asegura se "malentendió en España y se captaba mejor en inglés".
Domingo: "La mujer es lo más extraordinario que ha creado Dios"
Pese a negar las inculpaciones, el compositor no piensa querellarse contra nadie porque considera que no ha cometido ningún delito. La polémica terminó con su dimisión como director general de la Ópera de Los Ángeles, aunque asegura que tiene ofertas para cantar en EEUU y contratos hasta la temporada 2021-2022.
En 13 meses cumple 80 años, y aunque "todo exige un entusiasmo y un amor muy profundo por lo que haces"- admite- no sabe si seguirá con las producciones.
