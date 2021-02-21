Estás leyendo: Más de 20 provincias, en alerta amarilla este lunes por lluvias, viento, oleaje y nieve

El riesgo de lluvia se sitúa, con mayor incidencia, en el noreste peninsular, mientras que gran parte de las costas mediterránea y cantábrica están en alerta por fuerte oleaje.

Tres hombres observan la playa de Ondarreta, en San Sebastián, al amanecer. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

MADRID

Un total de 26 provincias más la ciudad autónoma de Melilla estarán este lunes en aviso de nivel amarillo (riesgo) por lluvias, viento, oleaje y nieve, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

Durante la jornada, los cielos estarán nubosos o cubiertos en el cuadrante noreste peninsular, con precipitaciones, que tenderán a disminuir al final del día. Las lluvias podrán ser localmente fuertes o persistentes y acompañadas de alguna tormenta en el entorno del Cantábrico oriental, Navarra, alto Ebro y área Pirenaica. También es probable de madrugada alguna precipitación más débil en el resto de la mitad noreste peninsular, Balears y área del Estrecho. Y en el resto del país, estará poco nuboso con algunos intervalos nubosos.

Precisamente, en aviso por riesgo de lluvias estarán Huesca, Zaragoza, Cantabria, Burgos, Girona, Lleida, Navarra, Álava, Guipúzcoa y Vizcaya.

La cota de nieve este lunes en la Península se situará entre los 1.500 y los 1.800 metros en Pirineos, y entre 900 y 1.200 metros en el resto. Teruel, Burgos, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Madrid y La Rioja estarán en aviso por nieve.

Respecto a las temperaturas, las máximas bajarán moderada o notablemente en gran parte de la mitad oriental peninsular y Balears, tendiendo a subir en Galicia. En cuanto a las mínimas, subirán en Catalunya y bajarán en gran parte del resto de la Península. En cualquier caso, se producirán heladas en general débiles en áreas montañosas y en la meseta norte.

Por último, se prevén vientos del sur en Galicia, de dirección variable en el noreste peninsular, y de componente oeste en el resto de la Península y Balears. Asimismo, habrá intervalos de viento fuerte al principio en el extremo sureste peninsular y Pirineos y flojos variables en Canarias.

Se han activado avisos por riesgo de viento en Almería, Huesca y Lleida. El viento provocará mala mar en Almería, Granada, Balears (Mallorca y Menorca), Cantabria, Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya y Melilla, donde se han activado avisos por riesgo de fenómenos costeros (fuerte oleaje).

