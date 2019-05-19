Las temperaturas suben este lunes 20 de mayo en toda España salvo en el litoral cantábrico occidental, el litoral mediterráneo peninsular y Canarias, donde permanecerán sin cambios.
Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), la mayoría de provincias superará los 20 grados de máxima, con algunas rozando los 30 grados como Málaga y Córdoba, que alcanzarán los 28 grados, o Sevilla y Murcia, que llegarán a los 27 grados.
Durante la jornada, el cielo estará nuboso y caerán precipitaciones en el norte del País Vasco y de Navarra, así como en el noreste de Cataluña. Según la AEMET, es posible que las lluvias se extiendan, aunque con menor intensidad, al resto del extremo norte peninsular y este de Baleares.
En Canarias, estará nuboso en el norte de las islas de mayor relieve con posibilidad de alguna lluvia débil; se producirán intervalos nubosos en las islas orientales; y en el resto estará poco nuboso.
En el resto de la Península y de Baleares los cielos estarán poco nubosos al principio del día, aumentando a intervalos nubosos a lo largo de la jornada.
Por último, los vientos serán del norte en Galicia; serán del noroeste en el valle del Ebro; del oeste en el Estrecho; de dirección variable en el resto de la Península y Baleares; y alisios del noreste en Canarias.
El calor se extenderá a otras provincias a partir del jueves.
