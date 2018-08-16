Público
Violencia machista Prisión sin fianza para el detenido por matar a su pareja en Dúrcal

La víctima murió como consecuencia de múltiples puñaladas.

Cerca de un centenar de personas se han concentrado este mediodía en Granada para condenar la muerte de la joven de 21 años que fue apuñalada en Dúrcal. - EFE

El Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 1 de Granada, en funciones de guardia, ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza, del hombre de 39 años detenido en Dúrcal la madrugada del martes acusado de matar a su pareja, una joven de 21 años.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) han informado de que la titular del juzgado especializado en violencia machista ha ordenado que el detenido ingrese en prisión como supuesto autor de un delito de homicidio o asesinato. Las mismas fuentes han recordado que no existen denuncias previas entre la pareja por maltrato.

Los hechos se produjeron pasadas las 00.30 horas de este martes cuando el detenido dejó a su pareja, una joven de 21 años con la que tiene un bebé, en un coche abandonado junto al centro de salud de Dúrcal, municipio en el que ambos vivían desde hacía algo más de un año y medio. La chica murió como consecuencia de múltiples puñaladas.

En memoria de la víctima, la cuarta asesinada por su pareja en la provincia este año, cerca de un centenar de personas se han concentrado este mediodía en Granada y han condenado cualquier tipo de violencia. La madre de la fallecida, Belinda Justo, ha pedido que contra el detenido caiga todo el peso de la ley.

