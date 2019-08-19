Prisión para los tres detenidos por la violación de una mujer en Murcia

La titular del juzgado de instrucción número 5 de Murcia, en funciones de guardia, ha ordenado este domingo el ingreso en prisión preventiva de los tres detenidos por la Policía Nacional como presuntos autores de una violación múltiple a una mujer en un piso de okupas de la calle Santa Rita de la capital.
Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Murcia, la cuarta persona detenida en relación a este caso ocurrido ayer, una mujer ucraniana a la que se acusa de un presunto delito de omisión de socorro, ha quedado en libertad con la obligación de comparecer en el juzgado.
Los hechos ocurrieron a mediodía de ayer en una vivienda del número 6 de la calle Santa Rita de la capital murciana, una zona frecuentada por consumidores de droga, cuando la víctima se encontraba en el portal del edificio y fue forzada a entrar al inmueble, como denunció a la Policía Nacional.
Esta mujer, de unos 40 años y nacionalidad extranjera al igual que sus presuntos agresores, fue encontrada minutos después de la una de la tarde en la calle Cánovas del Castillo por un viandante, con la cara ensangrentada y otros signos de violencia.
El teléfono único de emergencias 112 fue alertado de los hechos por esta persona, por lo que se desplazaron a la zona efectivos policiales y personal sanitario para auxiliarla in situ antes de su traslado al hospital Reina Sofía. Los cuatro arrestos se produjeron minutos después en la misma vivienda en la que se cometió la agresión sexual gracias a la descripción física aportada por la víctima.
