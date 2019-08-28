La periodista Alex Housden, presentadora junto a su compañero Jason Hackett de un magazine en KOCO-TV en Estados Unidos, comparó a su colega con un gorila tras mostrar a la audiencia una pieza sobre los primates en el zoo de Oklahoma. "Se parece a ti", comentó Housten sobre su camarada afroamericano.
@koconews Naw she didn’t!#koco5##whoops##notacceptable##notfunny pic.twitter.com/XnIxBVv9P0— Roland Garrett (@RgOKC) 22 de agosto de 2019
Housden, tachada de racista, ha pedido disculpas a Jason Hackett y a toda la sociedad por sus palabras hirientes. Entre lágrimas, la mujer mostraba su disgusto y su arrepentimiento. "Ayer dije algo que era desconsiderado, inapropiado y lastimé a la gente", declaró la periodista.
White TV anchor Alex Housden apologizes on air for saying her black KOCO TV co-anchor, Jason Hackett, looks like a gorilla at the Oklahoma City Zoo.pic.twitter.com/4N1BBs8o4K— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) 27 de agosto de 2019
Su compañero aceptó las disculpas: "Quiero que esto sirva como enseñanza: la lección aquí es que las palabras importan. Tenemos que entender los estereotipos".
En redes sociales han sido numerosas las reacciones ante el comentario de Alex Housden.
