Racismo Una presentadora de televisión compara a su compañero afroamericano con un gorila

Alex Housden, tachada de racista, ha pedido disculpas a Jason Hackett y a toda la sociedad por sus palabras hirientes.

La periodista Alex Housden junto a su compañero Jason Hackett

La periodista Alex Housden, presentadora junto a su compañero Jason Hackett de un magazine en KOCO-TV en Estados Unidos, comparó a su colega con un gorila tras mostrar a la audiencia una pieza sobre los primates en el zoo de Oklahoma. "Se parece a ti", comentó Housten sobre su camarada afroamericano. 

Housden, tachada de racista, ha pedido disculpas a Jason Hackett y a toda la sociedad por sus palabras hirientes. Entre lágrimas, la mujer mostraba su disgusto y su arrepentimiento. "Ayer dije algo que era desconsiderado, inapropiado y lastimé a la gente", declaró la periodista. 

Su compañero aceptó las disculpas: "Quiero que esto sirva como enseñanza: la lección aquí es que las palabras importan. Tenemos que entender los estereotipos".

En redes sociales han sido numerosas las reacciones ante el comentario de Alex Housden. 

