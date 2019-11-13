Público
Recortes en Sanidad Falta de personal, pacientes sin recibir quimio y quirófanos cerrados en el Hospital Virgen de las Nieves de Granada

La Junta de Personal denuncia ante la Inspección de Trabajo esta situación de "colapso". La carencia de trabajadores se traduce en bajas duraderas entre los profesionales, así como en suspensión de pruebas y menor atención a los pacientes. 

10-06-2018.- Manifestación de la Marea Blanca en Sevilla. EFE

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación de la Marea Blanca en Sevilla. EFE

La Junta de Personal del Hospital Virgen de las Nieves de Granada ha denunciado la situación de "colapso" que viven los trabajadores y pacientes del centro. Tal y como recogen varios medios locales, "faltan más de 310 profesionales de todas las categorías", asegura la presidenta de la Junta de Personal, Fayna Gómez, en declaraciones a Granada Hoy.

Asimismo, este organismo ha llevado esta situación ante la Inspección de Trabajo, ya que la falta de personal no solo afecta a los trabajadores. En este sentido, según recoge este medio, entre 8 y 10 pacientes no pueden recibir las sesiones de quimioterapia a diario. 

También, esta carencia de personal ha derivado en la suspensión de más de 100 endoscopias y 200 resonancias, entre otras pruebas, además de que permanecen ocho quirófanos cerrados.

La Junta de Personal denuncia que la Junta de Andalucía debe una media de 120 horas por profesional. Y, por ende, esta carga de trabajo conlleva bajas duraderas de los trabajadores que no se llegan a cubrir, siempre según este medio.

Esta situación comenzó en la época del anterior Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía, liderado por Susana Díaz, pero el actual Ejecutivo de Juanma Moreno no ha hecho frente a este problema, señala la Junta de Personal. Este organismo, además, ha elevado sus peticiones al Sistema Andaluz de Salud (SAS), cuyo titular es Miguel Moreno Verdugo, el ejecutor de los recortes sanitarios de María Dolores de Cospedal en Castilla-La Mancha. 

