madridActualizado:
El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha detectado una veintena de seísmos en la isla desde las 22:00 horas del viernes. Uno de ellos es el que ha despertado más preocupación debido a su magnitud 5 mbLg, ubicado a 38 kilómetros de Mazo (La Palma), donde ha sido sentido con una intensidad IV-V, según ha informado Efe.
El terremoto se ha percibido en toda la isla, pues el epicentro llegó a alcanzar una magnitud de hasta 4.2. El Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) afirma que coincide con uno de los movimientos más fuertes registrados durante la actual reactivación volcánica.
Al mismo tiempo, se han detectado movimientos de magnitud 3.3 e inferior en los municipios de Fuencaliente, El Paso y Mazo.
Por su parte, los portavoces científicos del Pevolca advierten en sus comparecencias públicas sobre movimientos sísmicos de gran magnitud e intensidad en profundidades intermedias, de 10 a 15 kilómetros, y a mayor profundidad, superiores a los 20 kilómetros.
Esto sucede después de que durante el viernes se conociese que los vecinos de la Palma pasaban doce horas sin terremotos.
