La asignatura de Religión ha perdido en España 255.883 alumnos en los dos últimos cursos en los niveles de Infantil, Primaria, Secundaria y Bachillerato, hasta situarse en el actual 2018-19 en 3.303.193 estudiantes (el 61,99 % del total).
Son datos facilitados este lunes por la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), que insiste en que "la enseñanza religiosa escolar forma parte del derecho de los padres a educar a sus hijos según sus convicciones religiosas, derecho que es atendido subsidiariamente por la Escuela y el Estado, según prevé la Constitución española".
De los 3,3 millones de alumnos que asisten a clase de Religión, 1,9 millones estudian en centros públicos, 1,3 millones en centros concertados y casi 83.000 en privados.
En los tres tipos de centros educativos se produce un importante descenso del alumnado
En los tres tipos de centros educativos se produce un importante descenso del alumnado que elige esta asignatura en Secundaria en comparación con los que la cursan en Primaria.
Así, el 62,78 % del alumnado de Infantil asiste a clase de Religión, porcentaje que aumenta hasta el 65,28 % en Primaria pero que desciende hasta el 59,61 % en Secundaria y más aún en Bachillerato, donde este dato baja hasta menos de la mitad, el 47,31 %.
El número de alumnos según las etapas educativas en el curso 2018-19 es el siguiente: Infantil 626.869, Primaria 1.536.145, Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (ESO) 937.410 y Bachillerato 202.769.
En el curso 2016-17 (la CEE no ha publicado la estadística del curso 2017-18) estaban inscritos en Religión en Infantil 708.524 alumnos, 1.688.121 en Primaria, 949.752 en ESO y 212.679 en Bachillerato.
Los obispos invitan a los padres a defender su derecho a educar a sus hijos según las convicciones religiosas y morales
Los obispos han recordado que de los 5.332.947 alumnos matriculados en Infantil, Primaria, ESO y Bachillerato, 3,3 millones cursan Religión frente a los 2 millones de estudiantes que no se inscriben en dicha asignatura.
Las cifras de este curso 2018-19 se han recogido en 15.172 centros escolares que imparten las etapas de segundo ciclo de Educación Infantil, Primaria, Secundaria y Bachillerato (81 % del total), a través de la información facilitada por 65 diócesis.
En su comunicado, los obispos de la Comisión de Enseñanza han invitado a los padres a "defender su derecho a educar a sus hijos según las convicciones religiosas y morales que ellos elijan".
Además, han agradecido el trabajo que llevan a cabo los profesores de religión, que "facilitan a los jóvenes el conocimiento de las raíces cristianas de la sociedad" y "les proponen un significado de la realidad y de la propia existencia".
