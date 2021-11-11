Estás leyendo: Repunta la sismicidad profunda en La Palma con un terremoto de magnitud cinco

Repunta la sismicidad profunda en La Palma con un terremoto de magnitud cinco

La evolución de las coladas se mantiene estable con sus frentes inmóviles a excepción de la que alcanzó el mar en la Playa de Los Guirres durante la madrugada de este miércoles.

Multiexposición del cono del volcán Cumbre Vieja en una imagen tomada desde Tacande, La Palma.
Multiexposición del cono del volcán Cumbre Vieja en una imagen tomada desde Tacande, La Palma. Jesús Diges / EFE

Un terremoto de magnitud cinco en el municipio de la Villa de Mazo ha sacudido esta madrugada prácticamente toda La Palma. Ha tenido lugar a las 3.37 horas y con él se ratifica el aumento de la sismicidad a profundidades superiores a los 20 kilómetros en la isla.

Los datos recogidos por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) y de los que se hace eco Efe constatan que el epicentro se ha producido a 37 kilómetros de profundidad y ha tenido una intensidad de IV-V sobre un máximo de XII. Desde septiembre, cuando empezó la erupción, se han producido varios terremotos con estas características y el más potente llegó a los 5,1 puntos de magnitud. 

Mientras, la evolución de las coladas se mantiene estable con sus frentes inmóviles a excepción de la que alcanzó el mar en la Playa de Los Guirres durante la madrugada de este miércoles y que está creando un nuevo delta lávico que se superpone por el norte al anterior.

Así, la superficie total afectada por la lava ya ha superado el millar de hectáreas. Son, en concreto 1.005,8 las hectáreas arrasadas. Mientras, se mantiene una anchura máxima entre coladas de 3.100 metros, según el Cabildo de La Palma.

Por otro lado, la calidad del aire mejora en los cinco municipios de la zona oeste de La Palma, donde este miércoles no se superó el umbral diario de partículas finas. La emisión de dióxido de azufre (SO2) también mantiene valores bajos en general y se sitúa en niveles buenos o razonablemente buenos, a excepción de "algún momento puntual de calidad del aire regular" en Puntagorda, según el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.

