Rescatan de tres pateras a más de 100 personas, entre ellas diez niños

Once de ellas navegaban en una barcaza tipo 'toy' a remos.

La tripulación de la Salvamar Arcturus rescata a varias personas de una patera a ocho millas al suroeste de Tarifa. Foto: Salvamento Marítimo.

Imagen de archivo de la tripulación de la Salvamar Arcturus rescatando a varias personas de una patera. Foto: Salvamento Marítimo.

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado en la mañana de este sábado a un total de 118 personas, entre ellas al menos diez niños, de tres pateras que navegaban por aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.

Así lo ha indicado a Europa Press un portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo, que ha precisado que la Guardia Civil le informó de que su patrullera tenía a sus costados a dos infraembarcaciones.

Posteriormente, Salvamento ha rescatado a 41 personas -37 varones, dos mujeres y dos niños- y a 66 personas -38 varones, 20 mujeres y ocho niños- de las dos barcazas escoltadas por la Guardia Civil.

Al mismo tiempo, la embarcación Salvamar Arcturus ha localizado a otra infraembarcación de tipo toy a remos, de la que ha auxiliado a once varones de origen subsahariano.

Las embarcaciones Guardamar Concepción Arenal y la Salvamar Arcturus, junto con el buque 'María Zambrano', continúan en la zona ante la posibilidad de que se localicen nuevas barcazas.

Estas 118 personas rescatadas se suman a las 18 que Salvamento Marítimo trasladó al puerto de Algeciras en la madrugada de este sábado después de rescatarlas de dos pateras. En total, este organismo ha auxiliado este sábado a 136 personas que se encontraban en cinco barcazas en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.

