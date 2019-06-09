La Consejería de Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Desarrollo Sostenible de Andalucía asegura que han muerto siete caballos durante El Rocío, según informa Diario de Huelva.
El salto de la reja, que se produce este lunes de madrugada, supondrá el punto y final a esta nueva peregrinación de Romería. Las atenciones sanitarias del Plan Romero ascienden hasta 1.159, un 3,2 % menos que el año pasado, según el diario andaluz.
El grueso de las asistencias se han registrado en el Centro Asistencial Principal (CAP), 673; mientras que las Unidades Periféricas de Atenciones (UPA) han gestionado 266, a las que se han sumado otras 220 en la Aldea.
La aldea, cerrada
La Guardia Civil ha procedido a las 23:00 horas a lo que se conoce como "cerramiento" de la aldea de El Rocío a vehículos de tracción mecánica, para la celebración de la Romería de 2019, cuyos actos darán comienzo mañana por la tarde.
Este servicio, que se enmarca dentro de las tareas que este cuerpo de seguridad tiene encomendado dentro del Plan Romero, finalizará, como es habitual, el próximo lunes, poco después de que termine la procesión de la Virgen del Rocío, a las 15:00 horas.
De este modo, hasta el próximo lunes se establecerán distintos puntos de Control perimétrico, con la misión de evitar la entrada en la Aldea de vehículos de tracción mecánica, quedando prohibida la circulación y el estacionamiento.
Sólo podrán acceder los vehículos debidamente autorizados mediante el correspondiente pase que expide el Ayuntamiento almonteño, si bien circularán exclusivamente para el servicio para el que han sido autorizados.
