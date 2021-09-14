Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 3.261 contagios y 155 muertes mientras la incidencia baja hasta los 109 casos

Sanidad notifica 3.261 contagios y 155 muertes mientras la incidencia baja hasta los 109 casos

Actualmente hay 4.459 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en el país.

Un joven se vacuna en el centro de vacunación sin cita previa que se ha montado en la Universidad de Girona, este martes 14 de septiembre.
Un joven se vacuna en el centro de vacunación sin cita previa que se ha montado en la Universidad de Girona, este martes 14 de septiembre. David Borrat / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 3.216 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los 1.715 que han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 697 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 4.918.526 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 109,38 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 116,13 notificados el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 156 más, de los cuales 261 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 85.548 personas.

Actualmente hay 4.459 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España, 193 menos que este lunes, y se registran 1.136 en la UCI (36 menos), si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 357 ingresos y 631 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 3,74% y en las UCI en el 12,41%, en ambos casos mejoran con respecto a los datos dados este lunes.

