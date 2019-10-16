La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha informado de la retirada del mercado de todos los lotes de dos productos cosméticos de Primark, empresa responsable de los mismos y que los ha retirado de manera voluntaria, por estar contaminados microbiológicamente.
Se trata de 'PS Prep & Perfect Watermelon Primer Water' y 'PS Prep & Perfect Primer Water Charcoal', los cuales, tal y como ha informado Primark, si se utilizan en pieles con lesiones de cualquier tipo o entran en contacto con los ojos pueden causar irritación o una infección, sobre todo en personas con un sistema inmunitario debilitado.
Esta decisión se ha tomado tras detectarse en el análisis de varios lotes la presencia de microorganismos aerobios mesófilos en un límite superior al permitido. Por ello, la AEMPS ha recomendado a los consumidores que dispongan de alguna unidad de los productos afectados, que no lo utilicen y se dirijan a un establecimiento de Primark para su devolución, donde le reembolsarán íntegro el dinero.
Para la recuperación de las unidades adquiridas por los consumidores, además de informar con un aviso de retirada en los centros, la empresa ha incluido un aviso en su página web y ha detallado a las autoridades sanitarias de las comunidades autónomas las medidas adoptadas. Los productos han estado a la venta en las tiendas españolas del 11 de febrero de 2019 al 30 de agosto de 2019.
