La empresa de transportes por carreteras españolas ALSA apuesta por la seguridad vial y la integración de tecnología para su mejora. “Queremos contribuir de manera activa a mejorar los resultados en materia de seguridad vial en los países donde operamos”. Así lo mostró la compañía en la jornada sobre Seguridad en el Transporte de Viajeros por Carretera que tuvo lugar en el Circuito del Jarama-RACE en Madrid.
Según datos del Instituto Universitario de Investigación del Automóvil (INSIA) de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, y recogidos por ALSA, el autobús es el modo de transporte más seguro para viajar en carretera, ya que siendo el 10% de la movilidad interior, supone el 0,65% de las víctimas mortales en accidentes.
El consejero delegado de ALSA, Francisco Iglesias, aseguraba que es por ello que se apuesta por la inversión de los operadores en vehículos dotados de los últimos sistemas de seguridad activa y pasiva, la formación de los profesionales de la conducción con un estándar de selección muy rígido, en el avance de las políticas de seguridad o la coordinación. Además, como señaló el director de seguridad de ALSA, Eduardo Mayoral, se insiste en la necesidad de cambios regulatorios que permitan seguir avanzando en materia de seguridad.
Respecto al factor humano, destacan como uno de los principales retos de la compañía “el establecimiento de protocolos de selección y evaluación rigurosos y punteros, ante la escasez de conductores profesionales y la necesidad del cumplimiento de nuestros estándares de Seguridad”.
En este sentido, presentaron el Master Driver desarrollado por ALSA, cuyo objetivo es la excelencia en el desempeño de sus conductores y que la compañía disponga de los profesionales más preparados del sector, apostando así por una mejora tanto empresarial como humana para conseguir la excelencia de sus servicios.
