MadridActualizado:
Una mujer de 48 años ha sido hallada muerta en su domicilio de Churra (Murcia), sin que por el momento se conozcan mas detalles de lo ocurrido en un caso que la policía está investigando con el protocolo de muerte violenta, según ha informado un portavoz policial.
Presentaba varias heridas por arma blanca en distintas partes del cuerpo, algunas de las cuales pudieron afectar a zonas vitales y acabar con su vida por la gran hemorragia que sufrió.
La mujer fue hallada a las 14:30 horas por un familiar, que fue el que llamó a la policía. El cuerpo, según fuentes próximas a la investigación, estaba cubierto por una sábana con restos de sangre, y las heridas principales las presenta en cuello y el tórax.
El cadáver ha sido levantado por el juez de guardia a las 16 horas, tras lo que fue trasladado al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Murcia para hacerle la autopsia.
Una de las hipótesis con las que trabaja la policía es que se trate de un caso de violencia doméstica en el que estaría implicado un hermano de la víctima, activando desde el hallazgo del cadáver el protocolo de muerte violenta, dando cuenta al juzgado de guardia del caso y haciéndose cargo el equipo de homicidios y la policía científica, según fuentes cercanas al caso.
