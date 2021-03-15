Accem admite deficiencias en la comida del campamento de Las Raíces y pide mejoras al Ministerio

Santa cruz de tenerife
Accem, la Organización No Gubernamental (ONG) que gestiona el campamento de migrantes ubicado en Las Raíces (La Laguna), ha vuelto a solicitar este lunes al Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones que mejore el servicio de comidas.
Fuentes de la entidad señalan que sus reivindicaciones son constantes desde los primeros días de apertura del macrocentro, hace algo más de un mes, por lo que insiste en demandar una solución que ponga fin a las quejas de los usuarios.
"Es necesario hacer algo", señalan ante la escasa cantidad y calidad de la comida que sirve una empresa externa a las instalaciones, encargada del servicio de 'catering', pues la gestión de los turnos tampoco es la adecuada y hay mucha "lentitud".
Desde Accem señalan que "los problemas" de convivencia que se generan en el campamento se deben a la comida y el mantenimiento de las instalaciones en general, por ejemplo, por falta de agua caliente para las duchas --se está en espera de la llegada de unas calderas desde la Península--. De hecho, este fin de semana hubo altercados otras vez entre usuarios y vigilantes de seguridad que acabaron con siete detenidos.
