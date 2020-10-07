El Supremo procesa al magistrado del Constitucional Fernando Valdés por maltrato a su esposa

madridActualizado:
El juez del Tribunal Supremo Andrés Martínez Arrieta ha procesado al magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional Fernando Valdés por un presunto delito de malos tratos a su esposa y aboca la causa a juicio oral al encontrar indicios de delito en su actuación.
Lo ha hecho en un auto de transformación en procedimiento abreviado (equivalente al procesamiento) en el que ve indicios de criminalidad contra Valdés, detenido el pasado 11 de agosto después de que unos testigos alertasen a unos agentes de una fuerte discusión cuando el matrimonio estaba en el balcón de su domicilio de Majadahonda (Madrid).
Una decisión que llega después de que él y su mujer negasen la semana pasada cualquier agresión física o psíquica, una tesis que ha sostenido este miércoles su hija, quien ante el juez ha exculpado a su padre y ha rechazado que hubiese maltrato.
Valdés mantuvo una discusión con su esposa, y la mujer, temiendo por su integridad, gritó "Socorro, auxilio, ayúdenme por favor". Valdés, al percibir que los gritos eran oídos por personas que estaban en un parque público cercano a su vivienda en Majadahonda, cerró la ventana, corrió las cortinas y continuó la discusión.
"Desde el exterior, los viandantes percibieron movimientos bruscos y golpes, que determinaron una lesión, no diagnosticada, en el dorso de la mano derecha de la mujer", añade el auto del juez.
Enmarcado en el sector progresista del Tribunal Constitucional, Valdés es uno de los cuatro magistrados cuyo puesto está pendiente de renovación tras concluir su mandato hace diez meses y actualmente se encuentra apartado de sus funciones en el tribunal por baja médica.
