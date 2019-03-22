Público
Suspenden una boda en Palma y detienen a los novios por tenencia de estupefacientes

La Policía ha detenido por un presunto delito contra la salud pública por posesión de hachís al novio, a la novia y a dos testigos de una boda que iba a celebrarse en los juzgados de Palma y para la que el contrayente, que cumple condena en prisión, había sido excarcelado.

Imagen de archivo de la Policía Nacional. / Policía Nacional

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes, por un presunto delito contra la salud pública por posesión de hachís, al novio, a la novia y a dos testigos de una boda que iba a celebrarse en los juzgados de Palma y para la que el contrayente, que cumple condena en prisión, había sido excarcelado.

Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 11.00 horas en los juzgados de Sa Gerreria, después de que una patrulla de la Policía Nacional haya conducido hasta allí a un preso, excarcelado para contraer matrimonio, ha detallado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Baleares en un comunicado.

Los agentes encontraron en la chaqueta del novio dos preservativos rellenos con un total de 90 gramos de hachís

Mientras se encontraban en una sala de espera junto a la novia y dos mujeres que iban a realizar la función de testigos, el hombre ha solicitado ir al baño, dejando su chaqueta en la silla de espera. A la vuelta, los agentes han cacheado la prenda, en la que han localizado dos preservativos rellenos con un total de 90 gramos de hachís y un tercero lleno de vaselina.

Los agentes han informado de lo ocurrido a la jueza que iba a oficiar el matrimonio quien, por seguridad, ha decidido suspender la celebración. Al ver que iba a ser detenido por este nuevo hecho y que no se celebraba la boda, el novio ha arremetido contra los agentes golpeándolos y ha intentado arrebatar el arma a uno de ellos, sin conseguirlo.

Ha sido reducido, detenido y conducido a los calabozos de la Jefatura de la Policía Nacional para instruir un atestado por un delito contra la salud pública y otro de atentado contra agente de la autoridad. Los agentes también han detenido a la novia y las testigos por un presunto delito contra la salud pública. Los detenidos son un hombre de 34 años de edad, su prometida de 43 y las dos mujeres que iban a hacer de testigos, de 33 y 20 años.

