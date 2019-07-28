Un turista español fue hallado muerto este domingo en la isla tailandesa de Ko Samui tras haber desaparecido durante la tarde del sábado cuando hacía una travesía de montaña con un grupo de amigos.
Durante la tarde del sábado, D. R., de 26 años, se separó de sus siete acompañantes mientras caminaban junto a la cascada de Na Meung 2, tras lo cual éstos acudieron a la policía, que avisó a la Fundación Kuson Songkroh, cuyo equipo de rescate finalmente halló el cadáver a la 1 de la madrugada de hoy cerca de la cascada, según informó a Efe Thussanee Aeksiri, integrante del equipo.
"No pudimos recuperar el cadáver (en aquel momento) porque llovía y el camino estaba muy oscuro. Hoy subimos a las 9 de la mañana y finalmente pudimos rescatar el cuerpo a la 1 de la tarde", señaló Thussanee.
Según informó a Efe el jefe de la policía de Ko Samui encargado del caso, Suphit Chorpaka, tras interrogar a los siete amigos del fallecido, se ha dictaminado que la causa más probable del deceso es una caída accidental provocada por lo resbaladizo de las rocas sobre las que caminaban.
La isla de Ko Samui, situada en el Golfo de Tailandia, es conocida entre los turistas de todo el mundo por sus playas, su vida nocturna y sus arrecifes naturales, entre otras atracciones.
Tailandia es uno de los destinos turísticos más importantes del mundo y recibió el año pasado 38,27 millones de visitantes, según el Ministerio de Turismo del país asiático.
Fuentes de la Oficina de Información Diplomática (OID) han informado a Efe de que la embajada de España en Tailandia ya se ha puesto en contacto con la familia para prestar asistencia y hablar, entre otras cuestiones, de la repatriación del cuerpo.
