El Tribunal Supremo ha inadmitido a trámite la querella presentada por Vox contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por los delitos de falsedad documental, prevaricación administrativa y tráfico de influencias por su tesis doctoral al no ver "infracción penal alguna" en los hechos.
La Sala Segunda del alto tribunal ha seguido el criterio de la Fiscalía y ha dado carpetazo a la querella de Vox al sostener que para que exista plagio, en un sentido jurídico, se requiere un propósito de enriquecimiento con la obra ajena, algo que el Supremo no observa en este caso.
(Habrá ampliación)
