Tesis de Sánchez El Supremo rechaza la querella de Vox al no ver delito en la tesis de Sánchez

La Sala Segunda del alto tribunal ha seguido el criterio de la Fiscalía y ha dado carpetazo a la demanda al sostener que para que exista plagio se requiere un propósito de enriquecimiento con la obra ajena, algo que el TS no observa en este caso.

La tesis doctoral de Pedro Sánchez - Europa Press

El Tribunal Supremo ha inadmitido a trámite la querella presentada por Vox contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por los delitos de falsedad documental, prevaricación administrativa y tráfico de influencias por su tesis doctoral al no ver "infracción penal alguna" en los hechos.

La Sala Segunda del alto tribunal ha seguido el criterio de la Fiscalía y ha dado carpetazo a la querella de Vox al sostener que para que exista plagio, en un sentido jurídico, se requiere un propósito de enriquecimiento con la obra ajena, algo que el Supremo no observa en este caso.

