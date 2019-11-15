Público
Tolox homicidio Detenido en Bélgica por el asesinato de una mujer en el municipio malagueño de Tolox  

Un familiar localizó el pasado martes el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 58 años y nacionalidad belga, con signos de violencia, en su domicilio. 

Un agente de la Guardia Civil custodia el acceso a la casa en la que se encontró el cadáver de una mujer con aparentes signos de violencia. EFE

El presunto autor del homicidio de la mujer en el municipio malagueño de Tolox el pasado martes ha sido detenido en Tubize (Bélgica) por agentes de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Málaga y de la Unidad Técnica de Policía Judicial, con la cooperación internacional de las autoridades belgas.

Así, según ha informado la Guardia Civil de Málaga en un comunicado, el hombre ha sido acusado de un delito de homicidio y otro de robo con violencia en casa habitada.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado martes cuando un familiar localizó el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 58 años y nacionalidad belga, con signos de violencia, en su domicilio. Tras tener conocimiento de los hechos se inició una investigación que permitió identificar al supuesto autor de los hechos, que había huido del lugar en un vehículo de alta gama propiedad de la fallecida.

A partir de este momento se articularon todos los instrumentos de cooperación policial de carácter internacional que permitieron su pronta localización en Bélgica mientras circulaba con el citado vehículo.

Así, tras ser localizado, se activó la Orden Europea de Detención y Entrega (OEDE) solicitada por la Guardia Civil, siendo detenido este viernes y recuperándose el vehículo sustraído, todo ello gracias a la estrecha cooperación policial entre la Guardia Civil y la Policía Belga.

