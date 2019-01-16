Público
Valla de Ceuta y Melilla Interior sustituirá algunas concertinas de la valla de Ceuta por barreras menos lesivas

El Gobierno probará sistemas alternativos en algunos tramos de la frontera con Marruecos para mejorar la efectividad.

Dos agentes de la Guardia Civil junto a la valla de Melilla. / JAIRO VARGAS

El Ministerio del Interior sustituirá "en pruebas" las concertinas por otros sistemas alternativos en algunos tramos de la valla de Ceuta, con el objetivo de determinar cuáles pueden ser eficaces y menos lesivos que los actuales para los migrantes que saltan la verja.

Así lo ha avanzado el director general de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón, durante un desayuno informativo, en el que, entre otras cuestiones, ha analizado el problema de las migraciones.

"Si alguien piensa que esto es fácil no entiende dónde estamos. La finalización de los movimientos migratorios es imposible", ha enfatizado Azón antes de ofrecer algunas cifras del pasado año, cuando la Guardia Civil rescató de embarcaciones a cerca de 60.000 personas y detuvo a 150 por tráfico ilegal.

Respecto a la sustitución de las concertinas por otros medios menos cruentos en el vallado de Ceuta y Melilla que el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, avanzó estarían desarrollados en este primer trimestre del año, el director general de la Guardia Civil ha dicho hoy que ya hay "estudios y proyectos".

Preguntado en concreto sobre la valla de Ceuta, Azón ha apuntado que se van a hacer pruebas de sustitución de concertinas por otros sistemas para determinar que "sean menos lesivos en la medida de lo posible".

