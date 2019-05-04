El viento del noroeste y el oleaje tendrán este sábado en riesgo al noreste peninsular

El viento del noroeste soplará fuerte este sábado, con rachas de hasta 70 kilómetros por hora, en el valle del Ebro, en Huesca, Zaragoza, Tarragona y Castellón y los fenómenos costeros afectarán a Gerona, donde se espera viento del norte y noroeste con fuerza 7 y olas de tres metros, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que ha activado el aviso de riesgo en estas provincias (amarillo).
Este sábado, los cielos estarán nubosos con lluvias débiles y dispersas en el Golfo de Vizcaya y serán algo más frecuentes en Pirineos. Por la tarde, es posible que se extiendan a puntos dispersos del resto del Cantábrico oriental y al alto Ebro.
Además, hay una ligera probabilidad de que se desprenda algún chubasco ocasional en el este del archipiélago balear y la AEMET no descarta algún chubasco o tormenta vespertina en las sierras del litoral mediterráneo andaluz.
En cuanto a Canarias, hay posibilidad de lluvias débiles en el norte de las islas, mientras en el resto del país predominará el tiempo estable.
La cota de nieve se situará entre 1.400 y 1.800 metros y al final del día bajará a 900 o 1.000 metros. Las temperaturas diurnas subirán en la mitad norte peninsular y este ascenso será más acusado en el noreste. Por el contrario, las mínimas bajarán en la mayoría de las zonas y en Canarias se prevén pocos cambios.
Los vientos soplarán de componente norte, fuerte o con intervalos de fuerte en el norte de Galicia, en Pirineos, en el valle del Ebro y en el noreste de Gerona.
