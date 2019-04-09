La Guardia Civil ha detenido a los padres del presunto autor del asesinato de su pareja, una mujer cuyo cadáver se localizó el pasado domingo en Ulldecona (Tarragona), para investigar su implicación en los hechos delictivos.
Según han confirmado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, los padres del joven permanecen detenidos desde el lunes y este martes prestan declaración, sin que se espere que pasen a disposición judicial este martes.
El lunes, el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción y Violencia de Género número 4 de Vinaròs (Castellón) decretó el ingreso en prisión provisional de la pareja de la mujer –un hombre de nacionalidad rumana y 22 años de edad– cuyo cadáver fue encontrado con signos de violencia y enterrado en un descampado en Ulldecona, a veinte kilómetros de Vinaròs, donde residía la víctima.
El juzgado investiga al detenido en una causa declarada secreta por un delito de homicidio y asesinato, y ha ordenado su ingreso en prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza, según el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV).
Además del presunto asesino, fueron detenidas por estos hechos otras dos personas, inicialmente investigadas por el mismo delito y que han quedado en libertad con la obligación de comparecer en el juzgado una vez al mes.
Este último crimen eleva a 991 las mujeres víctimas mortales de la violencia machista, unos asesinatos que empezaron a registrarse en 2003.
