El juzgado número dos de Caldas de Reis (Pontevedra), especializado en Violencia sobre la Mujer, ha dictado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para José Luis Abet Lafuente, autor confeso del triple crimen de Valga (Pontevedra) en el que abatió a tiros a su exmujer, su excuñada y su exsuegra, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
El pase a disposición judicial, ante la magistrada Cristina Sánchez Neira, se ha producido este martes.
A su llegada al edificio judicial, con la cara descubierta aunque después un agente le ha tapado el rostro, ha sido recibido a gritos de "asesino" y "desgraciado".
Las tres mujeres fallecidas son su exmujer Sandra Boquete Jamardo, de 39 años; su excuñada Alba, de 27, y la madre de ambas, María Elena J. F, de 57 años. Los dos hijos de 4 y 7 años de la pareja, que se había divorciado, presenciaron el crimen y, según han indicado fuentes de la investigación, escaparon corriendo a casa de una vecina.
(Habrá ampliación)
