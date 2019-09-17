Público
Violencia de género Prisión sin fianza para el autor confeso del triple crimen machista de Pontevedra

A su llegada al juzgado –con la cara descubierta aunque después un agente le ha tapado el rostro–, el asesino de su exmujer su excuñada y su exsuegra en la población de Valga fue recibido a gritos de "asesino" y "desgraciado".

José Luis Abet Lafuente, el autor confeso del triple asesinato de su expareja, su exsuegra y su excuñada, a su llegada este martes al juzgado número 2 de primera instancia de Caldas de Reis. (ÓSCAR CORRAL | EFE)

El juzgado número dos de Caldas de Reis (Pontevedra), especializado en Violencia sobre la Mujer, ha dictado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para José Luis Abet Lafuente, autor confeso del triple crimen de Valga (Pontevedra) en el que abatió a tiros a su exmujer, su excuñada y su exsuegra, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.

El pase a disposición judicial, ante la magistrada Cristina Sánchez Neira, se ha producido este martes.

A su llegada al edificio judicial, con la cara descubierta aunque después un agente le ha tapado el rostro, ha sido recibido a gritos de "asesino" y "desgraciado".

Las tres mujeres fallecidas son su exmujer Sandra Boquete Jamardo, de 39 años; su excuñada Alba, de 27, y la madre de ambas, María Elena J. F, de 57 años. Los dos hijos de 4 y 7 años de la pareja, que se había divorciado, presenciaron el crimen y, según han indicado fuentes de la investigación, escaparon corriendo a casa de una vecina.

