La titular del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 1 de Denia ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido este martes acusado de matar a su expareja en un piso de esta localidad alicantina.
La causa está abierta inicialmente por los delitos de homicidio, dos de quebrantamiento de sentencia y/o medida cautelar y uno de allanamiento de morada, sin perjuicio de una posterior calificación jurídica, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV).
El ciudadano ruso, de 54 años, ha prestado este jueves declaración ante la titular del juzgado, que ha decidido su ingreso en prisión. El hombre fue detenido el pasado como el causante de la muerte de su ex pareja sentimental, una compatriota de 44 años de la que tenía una orden de alejamiento. La hija de once años de la víctima fue quien dio el aviso a la Policía. La mujer asesinada se convirtió el pasado martes en la víctima mortal número 49 del año de violencia machista.
El acusado ha permanecido durante las últimas 48 horas en los calabozos de la comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Denia, y ha sido conducido al Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer, donde ha llegado pasadas las 0.30 horas para ser interrogado.
El 016 es el teléfono habilitado por el Ministerio de Presidencia, Relaciones con la Cortes e Igualdad para proveer información a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y a su entorno sobre qué hacer en caso de maltrato las 24 horas del día, los 365 días del año. Marcar este número no deja rastro ni en el registro de llamadas del terminal ni en la factura telefónica.
