La Policía Local de Mijas (Málaga) ha detenido a un hombre de 48 años por amenazas graves de muerte a su mujer y por no respetar la orden de alejamiento que tiene vigente.
Según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Mijas a través de un comunicado, el varón se acercó al parque Victoria Kent del municipio con un cuchillo en la mano y allí comenzó a gritar y a preguntar a los vecinos que dónde estaba su esposa, que venía "a matarla", además de otras frases intimidatorias.
La mujer no se encontraba en ese momento en la zona, siendo un espacio que suele frecuentar. Entonces, varios residentes llamaron a la Jefatura y una patrulla se personó en el lugar. Además, los vecinos que conocían a la pareja avisaron a la mujer de lo que estaba sucediendo en el parque y ella pudo refugiarse.
En el momento en que la Policía Local llegó ya se había marchado el agresor y los vecinos indicaron a los agentes el domicilio conyugal. Al llegar a la vivienda los policías lo encontraron en el inmueble.
Así, el hombre ha sido detenido por amenazas de muerte y por romper la orden de alejamiento en vigor por la cual no se puede acercar a menos de 500 metros de dicha vivienda. La Policía Local lo ha puesto a disposición de la Guardia Civil.
