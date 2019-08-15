La Ertzaintza detuvo este pasado miércoles en un hotel de Vitoria al jugador francés del Deportivo alavés Olivier Verdon, acusado de agredir a su pareja, a la que llegó a arrastrar del pelo por el pasillo del establecimiento hotelero, según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación.
El central francés de 23 años, que se incorporó este verano al club vasco, se encuentra declarando ante el juez de guardia después de haber estado toda la noche en dependencias policiales.
El incidente ocurrió a las doce menos veinte del mediodía del miércoles cuando desde un hotel de la capital alavesa se informó de una agresión de un varón a una mujer, de la que habían sido testigos los clientes del establecimiento. Al parecer, el varón había arrastrado del pelo por el pasillo a su pareja.
Testigos presenciales de los hechos relataron a los agentes que el presunto agresor arrastró por el pasillo de las habitaciones a la mujer agarrada por su pelo durante varios metros
Trasladada la Ertzaintza al lugar, procedió a su detención por un presunto delito de violencia de género. En la pelea, el varón también sufrió algunas lesiones, por lo que su pareja ha quedado en calidad de investigada por un delito de violencia de género, aunque no fue detenida.
En el atestado, según han confirmado fuentes de la Ertzaintza, consta un parte de lesiones presentado por el varón.
El arrestado ha pasado esta mañana a disposición judicial en un juzgado de Vitoria.
