Un hombre de 48 años y de nacionalidad alemana ha sido detenido por la Policía Local de Málaga acusado de agredir a su pareja, también alemana y de 28 años, e incendiar la caravana en la que la mujer se refugió con su hijo de un año.
Los hechos ocurrieron en un estacionamiento de caravanas en la barriada malagueña de La Araña cuando el individuo presuntamente agarró del cuello y zarandeó a su pareja, ha informado este miércoles la Policía Local en un comunicado.
Ante la agresividad del hombre, la víctima abandonó junto a su hijo la caravana donde vivía la familia y se resguardó en la caravana contigua, donde la vecina los dejó pasar para protegerlos.
El agresor rompió el cristal de la puerta de acceso, vertió un líquido inflamable en el escalón de acceso a la caravana y le prendió fuego, por lo que la propietaria tuvo que abrir la puerta para extinguir el incendio y sufrió quemaduras en la pierna derecha.
Al ser requeridas, dos dotaciones policiales se desplazaron al lugar y conocieron los hechos tras entrevistarse con las víctimas, para lo que utilizaron una aplicación de traducción de teléfono móvil, ya que no hablaban castellano.
Los policías comprobaron que la pareja del individuo presentaba un fuerte estado de agitación, además de un arañazo visible en el cuello, mientras que para la propietaria de la caravana en la que se refugió se solicitó una ambulancia con la que fue trasladada a un centro hospitalario para ser asistida de las quemaduras.
Asimismo, los agentes observaron los daños sufridos en la caravana por el fuego, así como un bote en el lugar que contenía el líquido inflamable utilizado para originarlo. Ante los hechos, los policías procedieron a la detención del individuo y a su traslado a dependencias policiales, para ser puesto posteriormente a disposición judicial.
