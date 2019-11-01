Público
Violencia machista Un hombre mata a su mujer y se entrega a la policía en Castellbisbal, en Barcelona 

Con este nuevo asesinato machista, ya son 51 las mujeres asesinadas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año y serían 1.027 las asesinadas desde 2003

telefono maltrato 016

Una mujer ha sido asesinada por su pareja en Castellbisbal (Barcelona), quien se entregó a la policía local del municipio para confesar este nuevo caso de violencia machista.

Los hechos se produjeron sobre las 23.00 horas de anoche cuando el detenido, de 52 años, se presentó ante la policía local de Castellbisbal y confesó haber matado a su mujer.

Diversas dotaciones policiales se dirigieron al lugar de los hechos, donde encontraron el cuerpo sin vida de la víctima en su domicilio.

El hombre, vecino de Castellbisbal, ha quedado detenido como presunto autor de los hechos, mientras que los agentes de la división de investigación criminal de los Mossos se han hecho cargo de la investigación para aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte.

Con este nuevo asesinato machista, ya son 51 las mujeres asesinadas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año y serían 1.027 las asesinadas desde 2003, cuando comenzaron a contabilizarse las víctimas por violencia de género.

SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR SIN COSTE Y LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA AL 016. LA LLAMADA NO DEJA RASTRO EN LA FACTURA TELEFÓNICA.

