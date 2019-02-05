Público
Violencia Machista Los restos hallados en Lanzarote son humanos y el ADN dirá si son de Romina

Aún no se ha podido verificar si se trata de los restos de Romina Celeste Núñez, porque por el momento no se dispone de ADN de sus familiares.

La Guardia Civil sigue registrando la casa donde Romina Celeste residía con su marido, en prisión. /EFE

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil en  la casa donde Romina Celeste residía con su marido. /EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Arrecife ha confirmado este martes que los restos encontrados en la costa de Lanzarote durante la búsqueda de Romina Celeste Núñez son humanos, pero aún se está a la espera de que el ADN aclare si pertenecen a la joven desaparecida.

En un comunicado, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) anuncia que la juez que investiga la desaparición de la joven paraguaya en Costa Teguise la noche de Año Nuevo ha decidido levantar el secreto que presidía hasta ahora las indagaciones.

Este Juzgado, responsable de los delitos de violencia machista en Lanzarote, decidió hace semanas enviar a prisión, sin fianza, al marido de la desaparecida, Raúl D.C., como presunto responsable de la desaparición de la joven, con cargos de malos tratos habituales y de homicidio (o de asesinato, según evolucione el caso).

Levantado el secreto de las actuaciones, la juez confirma que el procesado en ningún momento se ha declarado autor de la muerte de su esposa, sino que alega que se la encontró muerta en el baño cuando regresó a casa tras haber salido la noche de Año Nuevo.

Raúl D.C. sí reconoce que quemó los restos mortales de su mujer y que los hizo desaparecer tirándolos en varios puntos de la costa de Lanzarote. El Juzgado ratifica que los restos hallados por la Guardia Civil en esta investigación son humanos y, presumiblemente, formaban parte de un pulmón.

Sin embargo, aún no se ha podido verificar si se trata de restos de Romina Celeste Núñez, porque por el momento no se dispone de ADN de sus familiares para hacer las comparaciones correspondientes.

Las estadísticas oficiales de la Delegación del Gobierno de Violencia sobre la Mujer todavía reflejan el caso de Romina Celeste Núñez, que tenía 28 años, como "en investigación", aunque ya se esté tramitando en los juzgados como un posible crimen machista

