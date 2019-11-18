Tres hombres han ingresado en prisión por orden judicial tras ser detenidos por la Guardia Civil por agredir sexualmente y robar con violencia a una mujer en un descampado de Algarrobo (Málaga), a la que asaltaron cuando colocaba a su bebé de tres meses en la silla de seguridad del vehículo.
Según ha informado este lunes el instituto armado, uno de los agresores realizó tocamientos a la víctima de forma reiterada y violenta mientras otro le apuntaba con un revolver a la cara y el tercero le quitaba dos bolsos que contenían documentación, dinero y efectos personales. La víctima fue amenazada de muerte por el tercero, quien le dijo que la mataría a ella y a su familia si los denunciaba.
Tras conocer los hechos, ocurridos el pasado agosto en un descampado urbano destinado a aparcamientos, la Guardia Civil inició una investigación y registró las viviendas de los asaltantes donde se intervinieron varias armas -entre ellas el revolver utilizado en el robo- y fueron detenidos dos de los agresores.
El tercer sospechoso fue localizado y detenido en Málaga capital, y los detenidos fueron puestos a disposición de la autoridad judicial, que decretó el ingreso en prisión de todos ellos.
SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR SIN COSTE AL 016 LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA.
