Feminismo Las voluntarias contra el acoso en Cambados: "Nos llamaron feminazis"

La marea feminista del municipio pontevedrés denuncia las agresiones y amenazas sufridas por varios hombres solo por organizar un punto de atención a las víctimas de violencias sexuales durante las fiestas. 

Una mujer sujeta una pancarta durante el día de la huelga feminista. 8 de marzo de 2018, Madrid. /MANOLO FINISH

Las voluntarias de la marea morada de Cambados (Pontevedra), que han participado este fin de semana en la organización de un punto violeta para atender a las víctimas de acoso o agresiones sexuales durante la fiesta do Albariño de la localidad, han alzado la voz y visibilizado las violencias e insultos sufridos por varios hombres por su presencia en la celebración.

Así, La Voz de Galicia cuenta cómo lo han vivido estas voluntarias, que en ya en la primera noche de fiestas, este jueves, tenían que soportar ser llamadas "feminazis" solo por la labor que estaban prestando y por llevar como identificación brazaletes morados.

"Nos llamaron feminazis, nos hacían el saludo fascista cuando nos acercábamos y algunos nos preguntaron si nos creíamos la autoridad por llevar el lazo", declara una de las afectadas a La Voz de Galicia

Además, estas mujeres cuentan que el acoso había comenzado con anterioridad, ya en las redes sociales, donde sufrieron varias amenazas y más insultos. Esto, relatan las voluntarias.

