Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

VTC Cabify vuelve este jueves a operar en Barcelona

La plataforma ha aceptado las restricciones impuestas por el Govern, que obliga  contratatar a los coches con un mínimo de 15 minutos de antelación.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
26/09/2018.- El sector de alquiler de vehículos con conductor (VTC) ha calificado de 'éxito' las primeras horas de la jornada de viajes gratis, con un seguimiento que han cifrado en el 90 %. Según han señalado a EFE fuentes del sector, a lo largo de la ma

Un coche de Cabify. EFE/Tamara Rozas

Cabify comenzará de nuevo a operar en Barcelona este jueves tras adecuar su servicio de vehículo de alquiler con conductor (VTC) a las nuevas "restricciones" aprobadas por el Govern, que obliga a contratar uno de estos coches con una antelación mínima de 15 minutos.

Así lo ha anunciado en un comunicado la plataforma, que, a pesar de "no estar conforme" con las nuevas reglas de juego, decide volver a la capital catalana para "rescatar" al sector y sus "miles de puestos de trabajo" y para ofrecer un "servicio de calidad a los usuarios".

Cabify reabrirá su aplicación, con una flota inicial de 300 vehículos, y justo algo más de un mes después de que el pasado 1 de febrero dejara de operar al entrar en servicio el Decreto con el que la Generalitat reguló el sector, una norma que obliga a contratar con antelación estos servicios.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad