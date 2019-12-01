Público
Xunta Las embarazadas de Verín (Ourense) se movilizan contra el cierre del paritorio comarcal

Más de 20.000 personas se dieron cita para exigir a la Xunta que se retracte de la decisión de cerrar el establecimiento hospitalario y apueste por dar calidad sanitaria a las embarazadas. 

Médico realizando una ecografía a una embarazada. / Pixabay

El pasado sábado el municipio ouresano de Verín se movilizó de forma masiva contra el cierre del paritorio del hospital comarcal, según recoge El País. 
Casi 10.000 personas se congregaron para exigir a la Xunta la revocación de la polémica decisión que afectará a las más de 30.000 personas que actualmente están adscritas a dicho centro hospitalario así como mejoras en la calidad asistencial.

La marcha, que recorrió los dos kilómetros que separan el hospital de la Plaza Mayor de Verín, se desarrolló bajo los lemas ¡Non aos desmantelamento do hospital! y ¡O hospital de Verín non se pecha!. La protesta estuvo encabezada por las mujeres embarazadas del municipio quienes ahora deberán dar a luz en el Hospital de Ourense. El colectivo cuestionó al gerente de dicho centro si asumirá los riesgos del traslado entre ambos municipios o en el caso de partos prematuros: “¿Asumirá usted el riesgo si pierdo a mi hijo de camino a Ourense?”. 

El Servicio Gallego de Salud ha justificado el cambio atendiendo a un criterio de pérdida de calidad por el escaso número de partos que se registran en el hospital de Verín, según recoge El País. 

