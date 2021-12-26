Estás leyendo: El Gobierno se mantiene, el PP agudiza su caída y la ultraderecha sigue creciendo en las encuestas en el cierre del año y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 27 de diciembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El Gobierno se mantiene, el PP agudiza su caída y la ultraderecha sigue creciendo en las encuestas en el cierre del año y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 27 de diciembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
key data
Proyección de escaños del estudio de 'Key Data' de diciembre para Público. Key Data

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público