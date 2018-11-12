Diario Público
Twitter Iglesias se ríe de sí mismo al ser comparado con un personaje de ‘Los Simpson’

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha demostrado que tiene un gran sentido del humor en Twitter. Tras hacerse viral un meme en el que se compara al secretario general de la formación morada con Jeff Albertson, el dueño de la tienda de cómics de Springfield en Los Simpson, Iglesias ha sorprendido con su respuesta y se ha reído de sí mismo.

Después, los tuiteros han respondido al tuit con más comparaciones entre políticos y otros personajes de la serie.

En octubre del años pasado, la actualidad informativa de Catalunya provocó que la retransmisión de la mítica serie se desplazara a Neox durante unos días. Entonces, los tuiteros se vengaron al convertir a los protagonistas políticos del procés en personajes de Los Simpson.

