América Latina está en boca de todos, una vez más. Evo Morales, presidente de Bolivia, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter quién es el presidente del sur que menos cobra... y también el que más.
Como hoy, 2006, empezamos la política de austeridad del Estado, rebajando nuestro salario en más de 57 %. De Bs 34.900 que ganaba el anterior Presidente, fijamos nuestro sueldo en Bs 15.000. También se redujo en 50 % los ingresos de ministros y Parlamentarios. pic.twitter.com/0QzI8uwzQ5
— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 26 de enero de 2019
Como se observa en la imagen, el presidente que más percibe por su trabajo es Sebastián Piñera, el presidente de Chile. Los datos, correspondientes a octubre de 2018, dejan entrever que el que menos cobra es precisamente Evo Morales. En la cola están Daniel Ortega, líder de Nicaragua y Nicolás Maduro. En la zona media de la tabla aparece Mauricio Macri, presidente de Argentina, que cobra el doble que el presidente de Venezuela.
"De 34.900 que ganaba el anterior Presidente, fijamos nuestro sueldo en 15.000. También se redujo en 50 % los ingresos de ministros y Parlamentarios", declara el líder boliviano. Tras esto, Morales publicó otro tweet de acompañamiento.
Desde entonces, gracias a nuestra política económica digna y soberana, el salario mínimo subió en más de 300 %. En 2005, el salario mínimo nacional era de Bs 440, mientras que ahora, el salario mínimo es de Bs 2.060. Nuestro Estado Plurinacional es más justo e inclusivo.
— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 26 de enero de 2019
