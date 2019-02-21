El formato del meme como recurso cómico en las redes sigue haciendo furor. Ya sea como crítica política, social o simplemente ante una foto o un vídeo curioso, no hay semana en que no haya varios memes haciéndose populares en las redes. Hace pocos días fue Miguel Ángel Revilla bebiendo leche cruda en un concurso de ordeño; la semana pasada la foto de los líderes de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox manifestación en Colón y la anterior la portada patriótica de ABC.
Este miércoles, el humorista del programa de la Cadena Ser La Vida Moderna, Ignatius Farray, lanzaba una propuesta de meme con el hashtag #DíseloConUnMEME: “Dan comienzo aquí los MEMES para encajar los letreros de FASCISMO DE TODA LA VIDA y ACTUALES PARTIDOS DE DERECHAS en diversas escenas de cine. Gracias por participar”,
#DíseloConUnMEME pic.twitter.com/HssFLxcZUl
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) 20 de febrero de 2019
Dan comienzo aquí los MEMES para encajar los letreros de FASCISMO DE TODA LA VIDA y ACTUALES PARTIDOS DE DERECHAS en diversas escenas de cine. Gracias por participar.
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) 20 de febrero de 2019
Decenas de tuiteros entraron al trapo y el meme “Fascismo de toda la vida vs. actuales partidos de derechas” se ha hecho viral:
— Gonzalo Espinosa (@GonzoEspinG) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Cadete Mahoney (@WhyskyP) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Fernando (@FerMonsa5) 20 de febrero de 2019
— IdiotasSinFronteras (@IdiotasSin) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Artichoke's Furr (@XscoJmnz) 20 de febrero de 2019
#DíseloConUnMEME @IgnatiusFarray pic.twitter.com/vjZYrF2q8H
— Lunático. (@putomigue) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Andrés García (@Andresbm_17) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Agustín López (@agloro80) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Humans Of Late Feudalism (@QVEF_) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Joshua ???? (@Joshuagon22) 20 de febrero de 2019
— DesconTROLL (@TrollDescon) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Metalhead (@Apatrida666) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Iván Bailera (@pihercios) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Ofendidito (@culeda86) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Forever Dirk (@kbztpt) 20 de febrero de 2019
Necesario. pic.twitter.com/qOVfXEIHyn
— Avia (@Munduselperro) 20 de febrero de 2019
Nananananananana... líder! #DíseloConUnMEME pic.twitter.com/qVFcAs4N4H
— Mr. Torofsky (@torofsky) 20 de febrero de 2019
#DíseloConUnMEME pic.twitter.com/wynLkzqOwd
— SDPJareth (@IruleAionMachin) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Jovencito Confuso (@JovencitoConfus) 20 de febrero de 2019
Titanic (1997) pic.twitter.com/5zogUu7FVJ
— V. Manuel Pelegay (@VictorPelegay) 20 de febrero de 2019
— DesconTROLL (@TrollDescon) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Tote (@srTotetito) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Alejandro Gómez (@alexgomesanche) 20 de febrero de 2019
— IdiotasSinFronteras (@IdiotasSin) 20 de febrero de 2019
— iago (@rojoloco96) 20 de febrero de 2019
— iago (@rojoloco96) 20 de febrero de 2019
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>