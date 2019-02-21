Diario Público
Twitter Fascismo de toda la vida vs. actuales partidos de derechas: el meme de Ignatius Farray que se ha hecho viral

El formato del meme como recurso cómico en las redes sigue haciendo furor. Ya sea como crítica política, social o simplemente ante una foto o un vídeo curioso, no hay semana en que no haya varios memes haciéndose populares en las redes. Hace pocos días fue Miguel Ángel Revilla bebiendo leche cruda en un concurso de ordeño; la semana pasada la foto de los líderes de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox manifestación en Colón y la anterior la portada patriótica de ABC.

Este miércoles, el humorista del programa de la Cadena Ser La Vida Moderna, Ignatius Farray, lanzaba una propuesta de meme con el hashtag #DíseloConUnMEME: “Dan comienzo aquí los MEMES para encajar los letreros de FASCISMO DE TODA LA VIDA y ACTUALES PARTIDOS DE DERECHAS en diversas escenas de cine. Gracias por participar”,

Decenas de tuiteros entraron al trapo y el meme “Fascismo de toda la vida vs. actuales partidos de derechas” se ha hecho viral:

