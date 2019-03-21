Quim Torra ha cedido a las peticiones de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) y ha anunciado que retirará los lazos amarillos de los edificios institucionales.
El president de la Generalitat, sin embargo, está sopesando la idea de poner lazos blancos con franjas rojas. De hecho, es algo que esta mañana ya se ha hecho en la fachada del edificio de la Generalitat.
Sí, el surrealismo es tal, que estos cambios parecen una premonición de El Mundo Today, que hace unos días publicaba una noticia satírica con el siguiente titular: "Torra finalmente retirará los lazos amarillos de las instituciones, pero colgará lazos naranjas para exigir la vuelta de los lazos amarillos".
Sustituir los lazos amarillos por otra cosa.
Hemos llegado a un punto en el que El Mundo Today predice el futuro. pic.twitter.com/vlZGnmlwAZ
— David Fernández (@naroh) 20 de marzo de 2019
La profecía humorística ha sido compartida en Twitter por el periodista de Maldita.es David Fernández, que ha asegurado que "hemos llegado a un punto en el que El Mundo Today predice el futuro".
