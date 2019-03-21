Torra retira el lazo amarillo de la Generalitat y lo cambia por uno blanco

La Generalitat ha retirado sobre las 10.30 horas de este jueves la pancarta con el lazo amarillo que colgaba de su fachada, que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ordenó retirar, y ha colocado otra con el mismo lema en recuerdo de los líderes independentistas presos, pero con un lazo de otro color.
El edificio público ha amanecido con este cartel, con la leyenda 'Llibertat presos polítics i exiliats. Free political prisoners and exiles', pero finalmente ha sido descolgado y substituido por otro con el mismo texto y un lazo de color blanco con una franja roja.
Además, dos empleados municipales de limpieza han sacado de madrugada los lazos atados a las vallas que protegen la Generalitat y el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, en la misma plaza Sant Jaume, pero poco después un activista ha colocado nuevos lazos.
