La contundente respuesta de la hermana de Gregorio Ordoñez a Álvarez de Toledo: “¿Dónde estabas tú cuando ETA nos mataba?“

Siempre buscando la polémica y exagerando hasta límites insospechables. Es la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. Llegó a nuestras vidas cuando juró no perdonar “jamás” a Carmena porque su hija no se creyó el traje del rey Gaspar en la cabalgata de 2017. La hemos visto liarla en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, en TV3, en Vic

Ahora ha vuelto a la carga, con el mantra de ETA. Según ella el momento político actual es “más difícil” que “cuando ETA mataba”.

Preguntada por si el “desafío actual a la Constitución que denuncia es mayor que el que representó ETA”, Álvarez de Toledo respondió: "Cuando ETA mataba era un momento terrible desde el punto de vista humano. Era un desafío brutal. Pero el momento político actual es más difícil. Insisto, el momento político, pero lo es precisamente por eso", ha afirmado en una entrevista en El Correo.

Y, claro, ha tenido que llegar una víctima del terrorismo de ETA para responderle de forma contundente. En concreto, la presidenta del Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo (Covite) Consuelo Ordóñez, hermana del concejal del PP asesinado por ETA, Gregorio Ordóñez.

Sus palabras no han tenido respuesta, al menos por Twitter, de la mandataria conservadora.

