La contundente respuesta de la hermana de Gregorio Ordoñez a Álvarez de Toledo: “¿Dónde estabas tú cuando ETA nos mataba?“

Siempre buscando la polémica y exagerando hasta límites insospechables. Es la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. Llegó a nuestras vidas cuando juró no perdonar “jamás” a Carmena porque su hija no se creyó el traje del rey Gaspar en la cabalgata de 2017. La hemos visto liarla en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, en TV3, en Vic…
Ahora ha vuelto a la carga, con el mantra de ETA. Según ella el momento político actual es “más difícil” que “cuando ETA mataba”.
Preguntada por si el “desafío actual a la Constitución que denuncia es mayor que el que representó ETA”, Álvarez de Toledo respondió: "Cuando ETA mataba era un momento terrible desde el punto de vista humano. Era un desafío brutal. Pero el momento político actual es más difícil. Insisto, el momento político, pero lo es precisamente por eso", ha afirmado en una entrevista en El Correo.
Y, claro, ha tenido que llegar una víctima del terrorismo de ETA para responderle de forma contundente. En concreto, la presidenta del Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo (Covite) Consuelo Ordóñez, hermana del concejal del PP asesinado por ETA, Gregorio Ordóñez.
Dónde estabas tú @cayetanaAT cuando ETA nos mataba? pic.twitter.com/6ijIF5dtPR
— Consuelo Ordóñez (@ConsuorF) December 8, 2019
Me da igual que te refieras "en términos políticos". En términos políticos aquí se mataba a la gente precisamente por hacer política así que no me digáis que está sacada de contexto. Es la portavoz en el Congreso por el PP.
— Consuelo Ordóñez (@ConsuorF) December 8, 2019
Sus palabras no han tenido respuesta, al menos por Twitter, de la mandataria conservadora.
Q vergüenza de tía y de @populares
— Catacras (@Josechimpun) December 8, 2019
¿Qué dónde estaba? Pues en Buenos Aires o en Londres.
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) December 9, 2019
La señora marquesa posee la humildad de los que creen tener siempre razón.
— Un señor de Albacete (@usd_ab) December 8, 2019
Se mire por donde se mire y con casi mil asesinados, el comentario es, cuando menos, desafortunado. Se entiende por donde va,pero podía haberlo expresado de otra manera.
— P Llabres (@Pllabres) December 8, 2019
Un manifestante del 1-O es mucho más peligroso que un pistolero o un colocador de bombas de Eta. ¿Dónde va a parar?...
— Harry El Limpio (@LimpioEl) December 8, 2019
