Contra el populismo, norias gigantes. La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha publicado este miércoles un tuit en el que anuncia que el Ayuntamiento tratará de que Madrid "tenga la noria más grande de Europa". El consistorio está estudiando instalar en la capital esta atracción de la mano de los promotores del famoso London Eye, después de que Valencia rechazara el proyecto. En el mismo tuit que lo ha anunciado, Villacís ha asegurado que "Madrid es el refugio de lo que el populismo expulsa".

Su curioso tuit ha provocado un torrente de reacciones:

