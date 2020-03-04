Contra el populismo, norias gigantes. La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha publicado este miércoles un tuit en el que anuncia que el Ayuntamiento tratará de que Madrid "tenga la noria más grande de Europa". El consistorio está estudiando instalar en la capital esta atracción de la mano de los promotores del famoso London Eye, después de que Valencia rechazara el proyecto. En el mismo tuit que lo ha anunciado, Villacís ha asegurado que "Madrid es el refugio de lo que el populismo expulsa".
Trabajaremos para que Madrid tenga la noria más grande de Europa
Nos reunimos con los promotores del proyecto que desechó Ribó para buscar localizaciones para esta nueva atracción turística y cultural
Madrid es el refugio de lo que el populismo expulsa https://t.co/YHDTn4FlRT
— Begoña Villacís (@begonavillacis) March 4, 2020
Su curioso tuit ha provocado un torrente de reacciones:
Me flipa el concepto: contra el populismo, NORIAS GIGANTES ????https://t.co/eMGlUEJ5ku
— Els quatre gats (@Els_quatre_gats) March 4, 2020
Una noria para coger oxígeno.
Vía @13370N3 pic.twitter.com/bd4VKuKlHy
— Rita Maestre (@Rita_Maestre) March 4, 2020
Mirad el lado positivo, ahora vamos a poder ver la contaminación DESDE ARRIBA con la noria de Villacís. pic.twitter.com/zpiECsKjuj
— Mulo ???????????? (@AbreCesar23) March 4, 2020
contra el populismo
NORIAS
AJAJJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJJAJAJJAJJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJJAJAJ AJJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJ JAJAJAJJA JAJAJJ AJAJAJJAJ A JAJJAJAJJ A JAJAJJAJ AJ AJJAJAJAJ JAJ A
— Samu (@Samu_ehl) March 4, 2020
Me parece maravilloso que el logo de Nuevas Generaciones del PP de Madrid sea perfecto también para "Norias Gigantes Madrid". pic.twitter.com/S4zHEvS2E8
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) March 4, 2020
Luchemos contra el populismo con la NORIA MÁS GRANDE DE EUROPA, eso les despistará. https://t.co/Qp53EFqDi0
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) March 4, 2020
"El padre de la noria". pic.twitter.com/Uzi4MKed1o
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) March 4, 2020
Begoña Villacis anuncia una noria gigante en Madrid Río pic.twitter.com/tFa5tPVLHt
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) March 4, 2020
Estimada Señora Villacis, y no podrían instalar mejor lo de los hipopótamos tragabolas, porfa porfa porfa. Por faaaaaaaaaaa. pic.twitter.com/RdCDwIMMPT
— José A. Morales-García (@DrAstrocyte) March 4, 2020
Hace mucho tiempo que no entiendo a qué os referís cuando habláis de populismo. Pero el uso en este tweet me parece otro nivel. https://t.co/Use7OZlpGD
— Berta Barbet (@bpberta) March 4, 2020
"Cultural". https://t.co/wUUBm90X4D
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) March 4, 2020
Bego, creo que mejor "La Noria Móvil Más GRANDE de Europa"...así en verano la podéis trasladar a Cullera, o Gandía, u Oliva,...
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) March 4, 2020
La noria que claramente necesita todo ciudadano de a pie. Dejad de crear parques de atracciones y construid ciudades para vivir!
— Gerard L. Oriach (@glopezoriach) March 4, 2020
Y por qué no la más grande del mundo?
— personanormal (@sincarisma) March 4, 2020
¡QUEREMOS UN MONORRAÍL!
— David García ???? (@srgarcia) March 4, 2020
