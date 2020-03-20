Diario Público
"¿No se puede salir de casa?": es la sorprendente reacción de un hombre al enterarse en medio de su paseo del confinamiento por el coronavirus y de que incluso la policía puede multarle. Se trata del documento de una televisión gallega, Canal Barbanza, tomado el pasado día 16, dos días después de que el presidente del Gobierno decretara el confinamiento.

En el vídeo, una reportera se acerca a un hombre que pasea felizmente: "¿Sabe que no se puede salir de casa, no?". Su interlocutora se lo confirma y le advierte de que le pueden multar. Su respuesta lo dice todo: "Joder".


La reportera le explica que el presidente del Gobierno ha hablado en los medios de comunicación, y finalmente el hombre cambia de dirección: "Me voy para casa".

El vídeo se ha movido por los WhatsApp y también ha hecho viral en redes sociales como Twitter:

