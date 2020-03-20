"¿No se puede salir de casa?": es la sorprendente reacción de un hombre al enterarse en medio de su paseo del confinamiento por el coronavirus y de que incluso la policía puede multarle. Se trata del documento de una televisión gallega, Canal Barbanza, tomado el pasado día 16, dos días después de que el presidente del Gobierno decretara el confinamiento.
En el vídeo, una reportera se acerca a un hombre que pasea felizmente: "¿Sabe que no se puede salir de casa, no?". Su interlocutora se lo confirma y le advierte de que le pueden multar. Su respuesta lo dice todo: "Joder".
Chegoume isto por guasap. ÍDOLO ???????? pic.twitter.com/bXYN3qW9ce
— Neves Rodríguez (@Neves_Rguez) March 18, 2020
La reportera le explica que el presidente del Gobierno ha hablado en los medios de comunicación, y finalmente el hombre cambia de dirección: "Me voy para casa".
El vídeo se ha movido por los WhatsApp y también ha hecho viral en redes sociales como Twitter:
Hai que por a televisión para iso! Pois voume pra casa! IDOLAZO!! ????????????????
— miguel dieguez ???? (@dieguez_miguel) March 18, 2020
Qué putada... Con lo contento que estaba dando su paseo...
— Miguelo ???????? (@EseMiguelo) March 18, 2020
Non pode ser. ????
— Bernardo Roces (@BernRoces) March 18, 2020
Definición gráfica de non saber si sube o baixa
— CAKYRUA (@cakyrua) March 18, 2020
Los punkies del S XXI
— Suco (@Sukkko) March 19, 2020
Ya me parecía raro que la taberna estuviera cerrada tantos días...
— ReoPeixe???? (@ReoPeixe) March 18, 2020
No hay carteles, pero tampoco hay ni un alma en la calle ni un bar pa tomarse el desayuno o la caña. No ve las noticias ni el planeta en general. ????????
— Grito al Aire (@Betta) March 18, 2020
Ains pobrete me ha dado penita y la periodista con esa voz de cariño que se lo ha dicho. Será que el encierro me tiene tierna?? Snif snif
— raraavis (@usuariaunmillon) March 18, 2020
????????????????????????????
— Noe Vilarinho (@NoeliaVilarinho) March 18, 2020
